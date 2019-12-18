REVIEW: Charlize Theron shines in 'Bombshell'

Because she’s not held to reality, Robbie has the easiest job. She gets to suggest what may have happened in other circumstances and provide a hint at how women moved up in the Fox business.

Carlson is the key dissenter but she doesn’t get as much time as she might deserve. Kidman attempts a Midwestern accent, then abandons it to play the drama. She’s fine, but one wonders what someone like Kristin Chenoweth might have done with this role.

Kelly, though, is the focus – the big fish who dares to question presidential candidates and isn’t afraid to ruffle Ailes. Theron handles all of it with aplomb, making you think she could own that Best Actress Oscar if she only had a scene that showed more vulnerability. Theron interacts well with Mark Duplass (as her husband) and looks positively present when she’s doing a one-on-one with footage of Donald Trump.

