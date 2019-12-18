REVIEW: Charlize Theron shines in 'Bombshell'

Charlize Theron looks so much like Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell,” you’ll think it’s a much more substantial film than it is.
It’s not, largely, because director Jay Roach doesn’t reveal big truths about life at Fox News that we haven’t already seen in other films and television movies, most recently, “The Loudest Voice.”
Also focusing on Roger Ailes’ power at the cable news network, “Bombshell” suggests there was an uprising bubbling throughout some of its biggest days. Much of that, however, isn’t played out beyond an irritating story or comment one of the female anchors dares to push in spite of Ailes (nicely played by John Lithgow).
Roach shows just about every woman who worked at Fox at the time (using countless supers to remind you in case you didn’t recognize who the actress was playing) but limits his storytelling to Kelly, Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and a composite (played by Margot Robbie).
Because she’s not held to reality, Robbie has the easiest job. She gets to suggest what may have happened in other circumstances and provide a hint at how women moved up in the Fox business.
Carlson is the key dissenter but she doesn’t get as much time as she might deserve. Kidman attempts a Midwestern accent, then abandons it to play the drama. She’s fine, but one wonders what someone like Kristin Chenoweth might have done with this role.
Kelly, though, is the focus – the big fish who dares to question presidential candidates and isn’t afraid to ruffle Ailes. Theron handles all of it with aplomb, making you think she could own that Best Actress Oscar if she only had a scene that showed more vulnerability. Theron interacts well with Mark Duplass (as her husband) and looks positively present when she’s doing a one-on-one with footage of Donald Trump.
You have free articles remaining.
Roach has been good at playing in this sandbox (“Recount,” “Game Change” and “The Big Short” are among his forays) but he’s not quite willing to kick a little dirt in the telling. “The Loudest Voice” did and revealed much more about the situation. This often tries to set up Ailes as the egg that needs to be cracked when, easily, the carton was full.
Thankfully, “Bombshell” doesn’t try for “9 to 5” simplicity. It gives Kelly plenty of reason to pause and responsibility for getting into a difficult situation in the first place.
While it’s easy to view a sexist business in hindsight, “Bombshell” still isn’t the film that could come from this. It wants to paint a black-and-white picture of a very gray world.
Theron, Kidman and Robbie are impeccably good; Lithgow is just as greasy as he needs to be. But, somewhere, there needs to be answers to all the “why” questions that emerge.
“Bombshell” is loaded with them.