REVIEW: Clint Eastwood follows old playbook with 'Cry Macho'
REVIEW: Clint Eastwood follows old playbook with 'Cry Macho'

Clint Eastwood in a scene from "Cry Macho."

 CLAIRE FOLGER, WARNER BROS. PICTURES VIA AP

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Cry Macho” is fairly simple and it never quite leans into the story of a man facing dismissal. We don’t know why Clint Eastwood’s Mike Milo is willing to be a pawn of a wealthy rancher, played by Dwight Yoakam. Eduardo Minett, as the boy Eastwood is sent to pick up, is a good partner for the old man.

If you can’t predict Clint Eastwood’s lines before he says them in “Cry Macho,” you haven’t seen enough Clint Eastwood films.

The latest – a simple look at male bonding – follows the template of so many of his features (“Gran Torino” and “The Mule” among them), you won’t be surprised by anything that transpires.

This time out, Eastwood plays an aging rodeo star who’s bullied by his former boss (an underprepared Dwight Yoakam) to drive to Mexico and pick up his son. The boy’s mother, apparently, is an alcoholic who doesn’t care where he is or what he does.

Eastwood’s Mike Milo finds 13-year-old Rafo (Eduardo Minett) at a cockfight where the kid has a pet just ripe for the pecking. The old man sees the boozy mom, too, and, somehow, gets the kid out of her clutches.

On their road trip to the border, the two encounter all kinds of trouble (not unlike Tom Hanks in “News of the World”) and an older restaurant owner and her children. The latter, naturally, brings out the “Bridges of Madison County” in Eastwood and suggests where he’ll stay once this is all over.

While Eastwood does a nice job setting a laconic tone for his story, he doesn’t really bother with the script. Written by Nick Schenk and N. Richard Nash, it’s a catch-as-catch-can story that doesn’t add up to much until Rafo begins asking questions. Then, it’s like a “Tuesdays with Milo” exchange that lets both exhibit some level of acting.

To make money, Milo trains wild horses and teaches Rafo to do it, too. That opens the door to his stellar past. Eastwood rides in places, but it’s clear a stunt double did the heavy lifting when the horses rear up. Still, it’s nice to see him back in the saddle, if only for appearances.

Even though this isn’t a political film (Eastwood has his share of them), it does suggest more than a few things about the way order is kept in Mexico. The two steal cars repeatedly and find a way to deal with corrupt lawmen.

Eastwood and Minett also discuss the true meaning of being “macho,” but conclusions are few. Just by his actions, Eastwood suggests strutting and posturing is the least of its definitions. As an irony of sorts, the rooster Rafo totes is named Macho. He, too, weighs in with his ideas and mirrors Eastwood’s way of life.

Blessed with great photography and a soothing score, “Cry Macho” is an easy-going entry in Eastwood’s filmography, but it doesn’t add anything new to his skill set.

It is what it is. Not unlike Eastwood.

