REVIEW: Clint Eastwood follows old playbook with 'Cry Macho'

If you can’t predict Clint Eastwood’s lines before he says them in “Cry Macho,” you haven’t seen enough Clint Eastwood films.

The latest – a simple look at male bonding – follows the template of so many of his features (“Gran Torino” and “The Mule” among them), you won’t be surprised by anything that transpires.

This time out, Eastwood plays an aging rodeo star who’s bullied by his former boss (an underprepared Dwight Yoakam) to drive to Mexico and pick up his son. The boy’s mother, apparently, is an alcoholic who doesn’t care where he is or what he does.

Eastwood’s Mike Milo finds 13-year-old Rafo (Eduardo Minett) at a cockfight where the kid has a pet just ripe for the pecking. The old man sees the boozy mom, too, and, somehow, gets the kid out of her clutches.

On their road trip to the border, the two encounter all kinds of trouble (not unlike Tom Hanks in “News of the World”) and an older restaurant owner and her children. The latter, naturally, brings out the “Bridges of Madison County” in Eastwood and suggests where he’ll stay once this is all over.