REVIEW: 'Clouds' shows uplifting side of dying teen's story

When a favorite teacher (Lil Rey Howery) gets him an audience with a record company, “Clouds” becomes the ultimate Make-A-Wish experience. Others insist this isn’t a hat tip. Zach and his friend Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter) have the material to justify the attention and do plenty to demonstrate as much.

When he’s given a headlining gig at a Minneapolis club, it’s easy to see the effect he has on others.

What pulls this away from other faith-based films is the brutally honest way Zach deals with his situation. He’s pragmatic, loving and giving – particularly to those who don’t have the same sense of calm.

As Zach hits each of those milestones (a car ride is particularly fun), the sense of loss hits and, as you’ll see, the tears don’t stop.

We cry, not because the Sobiech family is about to experience a great loss but because we know Zach has what we lack. He’s a brave soul who teaches just by living.

And the movie – one of those films some might avoid – is a lesson everyone could use.