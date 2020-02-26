REVIEW: Computer-generated dog distracts from 'Call of the Wild'

Thanks to the success of “Lion King” and “Jungle Book” remakes, there’s a desire to replace real animals with computer-generated ones.

“The Call of the Wild” is proof it’s not a good idea.

Giving Buck, the St. Bernard/Scotch Collie mix, more emotions than a Kardashian, director Chris Sanders loses the natural charm that comes from having real animals interact with humans. Here, Buck does everything but talk in an effort to find a place to fit in.

He runs into prospector John Thornton (Harrison Ford) during the Yukon Gold Rush between adventures with a team that delivers mail and a run with a greedy outsider (Dan Stevens) who believes in cruelty to animals. He drives the dogs to the brink and discovers it’s never good to cross an animated dog when lessons are meant to be learned.