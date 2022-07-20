REVIEW: 'Crawdads' may sing but it doesn't often make sense

There’s a lot that’s left unexplained in the highly atmospheric “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

For starters, how does a little girl spend her adolescence in the marshes of North Carolina without some in authority wondering what happened to her parents. Siblings are gone, too. But there, in a swampy home without visible means of support, she raises herself, draws pictures of flora and fauna, engages with a general store owner and his wife and, supposedly, teaches herself to read and write.

We’re never sure how those gaps are filled, but they help foster her identity as the “marsh girl,” a target of ridicule from the teens in town.

Luckily, another environmentally conscious teen shares her love of wildlife and, soon, they’re hanging out. He doesn’t ask obvious questions either but, soon, he’s off to college and she’s back to drawing detailed pictures of plants and animals. Another young man (Harris Dickinson) slips in and, presumably, appears to be interested in her. She falls for his attention and, then, after she’s ridiculed in town by his friends, he winds up dead – near her home.

Is Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) responsible? Was it an accident? Or could someone else have entered the picture?

Director Olivia Newman starts with the death, then backtracks. Courtroom testimony fills in the gaps – but not enough. Often too interested in finding its own “To Kill a Mockingbird” vibe, “Crawdads” doesn’t ask enough questions about the family that walked out on Kya. It also paints a bleak picture of the folks who didn’t seem to care when she arrived at school without shoes. Kids made fun of her and she retreated. The next thing we know, “marsh girl” is selling mussels, drawing pictures and avoiding much – if any – contact.

When the first relationship unfolds, it’s incomplete, too. When the second one crops up, it’s like something from “Peyton Place” or another ‘50s potboiler.

Based on Delia Owens’ best-seller, “Crawdads” manages a few choice lines but not a steady throughline.

The courtroom scenes, commanded by David Straithairn as Kya’s attorney, clear things up in ways that bring audible gasps from those in attendance. But, still, there are holes that even the story’s shocking end don’t clear up.

Edgar-Jones does her best to make us care for a woman who has been ridiculed by most everyone. Plucky – in a quiet way – she deserves the success she achieves. But she shouldn’t be the first person everyone in town thinks is guilty of murder, particularly since she didn’t seem to have a public relationship with the victim.

While Taylor John Smith (as Tate, the first beau) could be just as suspect, he’s never charged with anyone. Instead, he has to stand by while Kya lets others craft a scenario that would absolve them of misjudging her.

When Edgar-Jones is drinking in the marshlands (beautifully photographed by Polly Morgan), “Crawdads” has a certain charm. Once she’s put into play with a familiar story, it begins to dry up.

A song by Taylor Swift over the end credits tries to add depth but it’s a little late for something that should have been painted in finer strokes from the beginning.