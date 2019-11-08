REVIEW: Cynthia Erivo is good as 'Harriet' but the film could have been more

Cynthia Erivo is a great choice to play Harriet Tubman, one of the forces behind the Underground Railroad.

Unfortunately, “Harriet,” the film she’s in, doesn’t dig much deeper than geographics to tell her story.

Rather than detail the emotional evolution Tubman went through, director Kasi Lemmons chronicles her many journeys and how she avoided being caught.

There’s natural drama in those hide-and-seek games, but Lemmons never gives Erivo the moments that could have sealed the Oscar deal. Even a scene with her mother needs something more.

Determined to be free, Erivo’s Minty and her husband John (Zachary Momoh) approach the plantation owner with documents that say she, her siblings and her mother can be free. Instead of honoring the promise made by his great-grandfather, Edward Brodess (Michael Marunde) rips up the paper and says he’ll do no such thing.