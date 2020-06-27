REVIEW: Documentary looks at making of 'Frozen II'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While “Into the Unknown, the making of ‘Frozen II’ might have limited audience appeal, it does show just how much it takes to produce one of those Disney juggernauts.

Following the creative talents over the course of a year, the documentary details the give-and-take that occurs between writers, composers, visual artists and voice talents. Like a corporate call, it includes a lot of passive/aggressive compliments and a brief peek at those who actually do the work.

Malerie Walters, one of the 70 animators working on Elsa, shows how she had a friend videotape her running down a street so she could use the reference for a big scene in the film. Later, she duplicates herself singing for a Sven and Kristoff bit; it’s fun to see how a spark becomes a creative bonfire.

Jonathan Groff, the actor who voices Kristoff, gets his moment of innovation in a recording studio when he has a conversation with Sven, the reindeer he also voices. Groff compares it to talking to a pet – and it is possible to hear the nuance in his performance.