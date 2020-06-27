REVIEW: Documentary looks at making of 'Frozen II'

While “Into the Unknown, the making of ‘Frozen II’ might have limited audience appeal, it does show just how much it takes to produce one of those Disney juggernauts.
Following the creative talents over the course of a year, the documentary details the give-and-take that occurs between writers, composers, visual artists and voice talents. Like a corporate call, it includes a lot of passive/aggressive compliments and a brief peek at those who actually do the work.
Malerie Walters, one of the 70 animators working on Elsa, shows how she had a friend videotape her running down a street so she could use the reference for a big scene in the film. Later, she duplicates herself singing for a Sven and Kristoff bit; it’s fun to see how a spark becomes a creative bonfire.
Jonathan Groff, the actor who voices Kristoff, gets his moment of innovation in a recording studio when he has a conversation with Sven, the reindeer he also voices. Groff compares it to talking to a pet – and it is possible to hear the nuance in his performance.
Jennifer Lee, the film’s writer and co-director, gets plenty of screen time as the film’s guru, but it’s clear she’s playing to the camera in several spots. She doesn’t level with the workers (or if she did, the scenes got cut); she’s mostly cheerleader.
The fun comes when Kristen Anderson-Lopez, one of the songwriters, deals with a number that isn’t quite working. Aware that the first film produced “Let It Go” (which won her an Oscar), she’s more than willing to cut through the niceties and verbalize what the others are thinking. She’s a gem – even when others try to be too political.
While the documentary has a countdown format (“it’s six months until…”), it doesn’t show a lot of the animation soldiers working day and night to make an arm move ever-so-slightly. The six-part series works best in those meeting rooms where the brave speak up before the marching orders are issued.
For those who think animation is fun, this is a good look at how difficult it can be. Screenings seem brutal; post-screening discussions definitely are. Veteran director Ron Clements weighs in at one point and, through it all, Lee plays the mother hen, making sure the chickens don’t stray too far.
When the participants walk through Disney’s animation building, it’s fascinating to see the artwork that fills the walls and the items that serve as inspiration for the creatives. A call with Anderson-Lopez and her husband and co-writer, Robert Lopez, even reveals the many awards they’ve won.
“Into the Unknown” shows the producing team at the Oscars (picking up the trophy for the first “Frozen”) and at an event to honor director Chris Buck’s late son. That gives the movie heart and explains a few more choices that have been made.
Stars Idina Menzel (who voices Elsa) and Kristen Bell (who voices Anna) get their moments as well. Kids might be bored by the work that transpires but they should understand the film could have gone in a number of directions.
Because there was a lot at stake for “Frozen II,” this is a dandy companion piece – for hardcore fans. The idea that Disney would do similar documentaries on other animated features is overkill. Sometimes there’s more magic in not knowing how the sausage is made.
“Into the Unknown” begins streaming June 26 on Disney+.
