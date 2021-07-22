REVIEW: Don Cheadle, not LeBron, emerges as 'Space Jam 2's' MVP

There’s a divide but it’s not so great that the players can’t cross it. Bugs gets the biggest exposure; Lola Bunny (voiced by Zendaya) wins style points.

The “evil” players on the “Goon Squad” go through the paces, but they’re not unbeatable. When you see how Lee gets the “Tune Squad” to rally, you’ll realize the film’s story is about as universal as, well, Woody Woodpecker.

Lee gets plenty of buy-in from numerous “brands” (could Michael Jordan be one of them?) but his biggest strength is letting Cheadle show more sides than a Rubik’s Cube. He’s amazingly good as the bad A.I. and brings life to a game that’s impossible to score.

While this “Space Jam” doesn’t have a soundtrack as good as the original one, it does boast better animation.

James is a little stiff as an actor (he was better in “Trainwreck” and seems uncomfortable as a demanding dad), but he comes through in the clinch and shows why there’s no better player if the game had to be updated.

Because this will likely sell a lot of merchandise and do well at the box office, you can bet it’s not “game over” even when the film ends. “That’s all folks” may be a great catchphrase, but it’s definitely not a business plan, no matter who’s playing.

