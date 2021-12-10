REVIEW: 'Don't Look Up' gets big laughs out of scammers and opportunists

For a world that has been waiting to exhale, there’s “Don’t Look Up,” a masterful comedy that manages to send up everything that has made the last few years practically unbearable.

It knocks self-serving politicians, pretentious billionaires, ratings-mad TV anchors, obnoxious influencers and just about everyone else you’ve had to stomach.

Like HBO’s “VEEP,” it’s a lacerating “what if” story that, if nothing else, shows any kind of tragedy can be faced if done with the right people.

The quick premise: A graduate student (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor (Leonardo Di Caprio) spot a comet coming toward Earth. Expected to land in six months, it’s likely to destroy life as we know it.

The two get an audience with the president (played with absent-minded precision by Meryl Streep) who wonders how she can turn the situation to her advantage. Her son (Jonah Hill) is just as clueless and they’ve got an in with a billionaire (Mark Rylance) who may have an idea about lessening the comet’s impact.

Poking more than one bear, director/co-writer Adam McKay doesn’t let up with his absurd-but-believable hypothesis.

This is “Network” for a new millennium, “Dr. Strangelove” for a generation saturated with media. When Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry show up as those “happy news” morning anchors, you can see McKay and company have had quite enough with the talking heads. Di Caprio blows up on air and, soon, he’s the object of affection for those who’d, well, like to “get with” an astronomer.

The absurdities ooze from the film right up until the exploding comet deadline.

“Don’t Look Up” even boasts a theme song that lets Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi make like they’re part of a “We Are the End of the World” fundraiser.

What’s so great about the film is the cast’s ability to bring it in every scene. When someone shows up, there’s a payoff. Even Timothee Chalamet, who makes a last-minute appearance, is important to the plot.

Dig deeply and you’ll realize these aren’t the rants of a disgruntled filmmaker, but the aggregated aggravation we’ve all survived. “Don’t Look Up” may sound crazy but it’s the most understandable film of the year.

While everyone who has an Oscar is great, it’s Blanchett who really gets under the skin. She’s so perfectly oily, you’ll understand what it is we really hate about these times: people who talk so much but say so little.

The very people who should see this film probably won’t. But that’s OK, “Don’t Look Up” reminds us we’re onto the grifters, the liars and the opportunists. Just because they think they’ve pulled the ultimate scam, they’re still going to die, too.

"Don't Look Up" is one of the best comedies in years.

