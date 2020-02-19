REVIEW: 'Downhill' with Will Ferrell is aptly named

“Downhill” has such beautiful scenes of Austria, you’ll want to go there – just not with Will Ferrell.
Playing a downbeat husband and father, he casts a pall over his family’s ski vacation when he runs for cover at the sight of an avalanche. Never mind his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and sons. They’re left to fend for themselves and, yes, it all goes downhill from there.
Written and directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (the Oscar winners behind “The Descendants”), “Downhill” might have be good if it had a few more laughs. As adapted (from the film “Force Majeure”), it’s a depressing look at the disintegration of a marriage.
He insists he did nothing wrong; she knows better. When one of his colleagues (Zach Woods) shows up with his girlfriend (Zoe Chao), the tension begins to show. The newcomers have all the zip their friends don’t.
The visitors attach a hashtag to just about everything and end up with a very #awkward situation.
While Louis-Dreyfus handles the drama with aplomb, Ferrell can’t quite get the snowball rolling. He turns inward and practically disappears in the film. She, meanwhile, has a “solo” day that involves a hunky ski instructor and a brief stop in a chalet that could go somewhere.
Miranda Otto, as a resort employee, goads Louis-Dreyfus into everything. She insists a marriage should be open, turns up at the oddest moments and brings out the worst in everybody. It’s an interesting performance, but it belongs in a much funnier film. “Downhill” is “Marriage Story” without a good script.
What Faxon and Rash do have is gorgeous scenery. They make the slopes look inviting and even get a lot of visuals out of an amusement park that lets Ferrell show, once again, what a jerk his character can be.
Long stretches of the film are spent chronicling the disconnect between husband and wife. The two brush their teeth on opposite sides of a vanity (which looks like it was created for just such a reason), sleep in separate beds.
Even the sons (Julian Grey and Ammon Jacob Ford) have little to offer. They don’t take sides in the battle or, for that matter, show much emotion. Instead of enjoying the resort, they opt for “screen” time with their mobile devices.
Considering the pluses a premise like this could offer, “Downhill” takes the path most traveled. It’s not the fun getaway you might expect.