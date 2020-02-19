REVIEW: 'Downhill' with Will Ferrell is aptly named

“Downhill” has such beautiful scenes of Austria, you’ll want to go there – just not with Will Ferrell.

Playing a downbeat husband and father, he casts a pall over his family’s ski vacation when he runs for cover at the sight of an avalanche. Never mind his wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and sons. They’re left to fend for themselves and, yes, it all goes downhill from there.

Written and directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (the Oscar winners behind “The Descendants”), “Downhill” might have be good if it had a few more laughs. As adapted (from the film “Force Majeure”), it’s a depressing look at the disintegration of a marriage.

'Downhill' Rated: R for profanity, adult situations Stars: 1 1/2 Bruce's Take: Not the fun trip you might be expecting.

He insists he did nothing wrong; she knows better. When one of his colleagues (Zach Woods) shows up with his girlfriend (Zoe Chao), the tension begins to show. The newcomers have all the zip their friends don’t.

The visitors attach a hashtag to just about everything and end up with a very #awkward situation.