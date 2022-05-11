REVIEW: 'Dr. Strange' tries to tie up a lot of loose ends in 'Multiverse of Madness'

The Marvel universe is now an at-will state.

Thanks to the invention of the “multiverse,” actors can be replaced by others if, say, they ask for a raise or prove unmanageable.

We learn as much from “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” a real hodgepodge of concepts, all designed to tease, taunt and torment. Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is caught up in one of those worlds, only to discover there are other versions – ones that could derail what he has done. Other Marvel characters check in and “WandaVision’s” Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) hangs around long enough to make you wonder if, maybe, we’re in one of those universes ourselves.

Directed by Sam Raimi, “Multiverse of Madness” has a darker edge than you’d expect. Characters right of a Guillermo del Toro fantasy pop up and threaten those who aren’t as versed as Dr. Strange. He morphs repeatedly (a “Phantom of the Opera” version is particularly good) and does his best to explain what it is that’s happening.

To drive home the fussiness, Cumberbatch offers up a series of elaborate hand gestures (think: Mandrake the Magician) and grouses about the way he’s misinterpreted. He’s around to help a young crimefighter named America (Xochitl Gomez) who teeters on the edge of green-screen extinction. She gets to meet a host of accomplices, including Wong (Benedict Wong), who has turned up in “Shang-Chi” and “Spider-Man.” Wong disappears for long stretches, too, but there’s an attempt to connect a bunch of stray characters in one fell swoop.

When the big tide-turner scene appears (you’ll know by the applause), you’ll get to see who’s on Marvel’s short list for replacement glory.

Connecting all of these characters is admirable, but it’s a real slog for those who aren’t Marvel maniacs. With so much back story (and a real need to have seen “WandaVision”), “Dr. Strange” could be the most unwieldy Marvel film yet. Cumberbatch is good at sorting it all out, treating Gomez as his protégé and filling her in on the threats bombarding the multiverse.

Because Raimi uses his own tricks to tell this story, it’s a better stand-alone than most. If you’ve never seen a Marvel film, you can enjoy this as a Raimi horror fest.

When the director goes dark, “Multiverse of Madness” is good.

Because Dr. Strange is a little too “Harry Potter” for this world, this film could be seen as a way of closing his portal and opening others.

It’s certainly not the best use of the character’s talent, but it’s a good way to give him a showcase before sending him packing.

