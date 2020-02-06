REVIEW: Dull 'Rhythm Section' slows down action genre

I’ve never known a journalist who covers the walls of an apartment with clippings, photos, string and other information about a case.

And yet that’s what jump-starts “The Rhythm Section,” a dull drama about a plane crash and the people behind it.

In the course of his investigation, the reporter (Raza Jaffrey, who carries a business card that says “independent journalist”) finds a woman whose family died in a plane crash. Convinced it was the work of terrorists, he wants to learn what she knows to help connect the dots.

'The Rhythm Section' Rated: R for violence, profanity Stars: 1 Bruce's Take: Dull. They need to pick up the pace.

Unfortunately, Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) has spiraled so far she’s a prostitute who doesn’t want to admit she’s related to anyone from the crash. Trying for a “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” kind of vibe, director Reed Morano jumps from one implausibility to another in an attempt to make her this steely killing machine who’s able to take on anyone with a passing connection to the case.