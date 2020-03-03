REVIEW: Elisabeth Moss leaves her mark in 'Invisible Man'

Adrian’s brother (Michael Dorman) insists he has the dead man’s ashes. So who wants to make Cecelia go crazy?

Is her sister (Harriet Dyer) to blame? Or the two have taken her in?

Whannell gets a powerful performance out of Moss, particularly when she struggles with the invisible whatever. She thrashes like she’s actually fighting with someone, even though we see nothing. She has a vacant look, too, that suggests she could be addicted to drugs.

All of it adds up to a vivid imagination and then Whannell offers a couple of choice scenes that confirm his heroine’s fears.

How she sets out to prove she’s not imagining things is “Invisible Man’s” big treat. Moss plays the moments close to the vest, matching the sawing score note for note.

While the high-tech house looks a bit like the one in “Parasite,” it isn’t the fortress that the story makes it out to be. In fact, a little more backstory could have helped us understand why Cecelia felt trapped. When we drop in, she’s getting out.

“The Invisible Man” runs a little longer than it should, but it has several thrilling moments that keeps it on track. Moss is marvelous and the ending is just cryptic enough to open the door for a sequel.