REVIEW: Elisabeth Moss leaves her mark in 'Invisible Man'

Elisabeth Moss makes a great impression in “The Invisible Man.”
She’s the tormented partner of the title character, a dog lover who feels trapped in a house that looks like last month’s feature in Architectural Digest. She plots an escape one dark night and lives in fear that Adrian, the ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), will somehow try to hurt her.
Just when she thinks he’s lurking, Moss’ Cecelia Kass learns that he has committed suicide and won’t be around to control her anymore. Case closed? Ah, but that’s where this update of the old 1930s concept gets interesting.
Adrian made his millions as an optics genius and might just have something that makes him invisible. At least that’s what Cecelia thinks when strange things start happening in the new home she’s in.
Written and directed by Leigh Whannell, “The Invisible Man” uses very simple methods to suggest someone is lurking: a door opens, a sheet moves, a footprint appears. Then, Cecelia starts feeling threatened. She senses someone is doing things to make her appear unstable. When she goes to apply for a job at an architectural firm, all of her illustrations are missing.
A quick search around the house she shares with a cop and his daughter shows they, indeed, have been hidden. But who did it – and why?
Adrian’s brother (Michael Dorman) insists he has the dead man’s ashes. So who wants to make Cecelia go crazy?
You have free articles remaining.
Is her sister (Harriet Dyer) to blame? Or the two have taken her in?
Whannell gets a powerful performance out of Moss, particularly when she struggles with the invisible whatever. She thrashes like she’s actually fighting with someone, even though we see nothing. She has a vacant look, too, that suggests she could be addicted to drugs.
All of it adds up to a vivid imagination and then Whannell offers a couple of choice scenes that confirm his heroine’s fears.
How she sets out to prove she’s not imagining things is “Invisible Man’s” big treat. Moss plays the moments close to the vest, matching the sawing score note for note.
While the high-tech house looks a bit like the one in “Parasite,” it isn’t the fortress that the story makes it out to be. In fact, a little more backstory could have helped us understand why Cecelia felt trapped. When we drop in, she’s getting out.
“The Invisible Man” runs a little longer than it should, but it has several thrilling moments that keeps it on track. Moss is marvelous and the ending is just cryptic enough to open the door for a sequel.
"The Invisible Woman"? It's entirely possible.