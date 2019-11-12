Review: Elizabeth Banks takes a shot at 'Charlie's Angels'

What is most surprising about the latest "Charlie's Angels," which was written and directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also plays the part of Bosley, is how little the "go girl" feminism of the 2000 film has evolved in nearly 20 years. Blame society or a lack of imagination on the part of the filmmakers, but there is nothing all that new about the ideas here. The film even feels the need to hit the audience over the head with a "girls can do anything" message right at the start with an entirely sincere (and wholly disconnected) montage showing pre-teens doing things like sports and science.

But then the question of expectations rises again: What are we really looking for in a "Charlie's Angels" movie after all? Not terribly much. Some good action, costumes and chemistry from the leads, perhaps. In other words, just entertain us. And in that respect, this 2019 "Charlie's Angels" only partially succeeds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}