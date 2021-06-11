REVIEW: Ellen Burstyn's 'Queen Bees' lacks real sting

Whatever happened to “Mean Girls”?

“Queen Bees” suggests they got old and moved into a retirement community.

In the “Poms”-lite comedy directed by Michael Lembeck, they determine who gets to play bridge, who has first dibs on the available senior men and who eats where. It’s all very familiar but Ellen Burstyn tries to give it something of a twist as the woman who moves into the posh place with no intention of staying.

She brushes up against the title characters (played by Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin and Loretta Devine) and finds the courage she never had to deal with others.

Lembeck uses plenty of familiar situations (including a hunky water aerobics instructor who thaws the icy residents) and tosses in a potential love interest (James Caan) who makes the stay a bit more palatable.

Guessable scenes (and reactions) fill much of the film, just as they have in dozens of other offerings geared for the “Gran Torino” crowd. This is “Golden Girls” without the laughs.

What festers on the surface is a daughter (played by Elizabeth Mitchell) who harbors resentment against mom. She doesn’t help the transition; she merely endorses others’ lies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}