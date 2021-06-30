REVIEW: 'F9' goes to outrageous lengths to showcase stunts

If “F9” is your first encounter with the “Fast and Furious” franchise, you’ll wonder who all the cliché-spouting characters are.

If you’re one of the faithful, you’ll wish they had nametags.

Because it reaches for reasons to do outrageous stunts (“let’s go into space!”), it has to have a story of sorts to justify its not-so-subtle means. This time out, Dom (Vin Diesel) has a nemesis in his brother (John Cena) who, apparently, went bad after their dad died. In several flashbacks (which feature Diesel’s real-life son as the younger Dom), we get the back story and the reason they’re now at odds. Cena’s Jakob works for the son of a dictator (Thue Ersted Rasmussen) who wants two halves of an orb that will give him world dominance. Dom is pulled back in (yet again) to save the world and wreck a lot of cars.

To pull all that off, he reassembles the team (sound familiar?) and revisits characters who appeared in eight previous installments. It’s a class reunion of sorts but you wonder how Cardi B fits in and why it takes so long for Charlize Theron to flex her muscles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}