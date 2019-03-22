A lot of the drama in “Five Feet Apart” could be removed if its hospital had better standards.
For some reason, teens with cystic fibrosis are allowed to mingle at Saint Grace, even though they’re supposed to stay six feet apart to avoid sharing bacteria that could be life-threatening. They eat together, too, and have one crabby nurse (Kimberly Hebert Gregory in a role usually played by Octavia Spencer) who’s expected to enforce what administrators have ignored.
Because there are only three of them (three that we know of), the kids are drawn to one another and, naturally, interested in discussing the obvious.
Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) is a planner – someone who channels her OCD into treatment; Po (Moises Arias) is the gay best friend – someone who doesn’t want to get too attached knowing what could be his fate; and Will (Cole Sprouse) is the hip newcomer – someone who doesn’t want to play by the rules but isn’t afraid to live.
Swirl the three together and you can see where this is going. Director Justin Baldoni doesn’t miss a tear-jerking beat but the information he disseminates is spotty at best. That six-foot rule supposedly covers the distance germs can travel, but it says nothing about other ways patients could be compromised.
The teens’ rooms aren’t exactly sterile (note the decorating); their visits are more frequent than most parents would like.
Naturally, Stella and Will become attracted to one another. Naturally, they weigh the cons of getting close. Naturally, they break all the rules.
While Richardson has the spunk you’d want in a plucky survivor, Sprouse tends to rely a lot on the way his hair falls. He has a sleepy, Elvis-like quality that helps him through some of the more dramatic situations.
Both have life-threatening moments, a “Fault in Our Stars” outlook and a willingness to skirt the rules.
They fudge the six-foot rule (thus the title) and use a pool cue to measure distance whenever they’re together at dinner, at the pool or outside walking in the snow (that’s one I couldn’t justify).
By the time Baldoni gets to the 90-minute mark, he’s seizing every emotional moment. He carpes the tears, too, leaving his audience in a heap, even though his movie poses a lot of unanswered questions.
Sappy plotting aside, “Five Feet Apart” does prompt us to Google “cystic fibrosis” and learn what the real truth is. Somehow, an internet search can be a lot more uplifting than a seemingly made-for-TV movie.