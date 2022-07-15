REVIEW: 'Fleabag' techniques don't serve Dakota Johnson's 'Persuasion'

After “50 Shades of Grey,” it’s nice to know there’s a better world awaiting Dakota Johnson. She’s a good actress who has more range than her star-making role let on but, maybe, “Persuasion” wasn’t the best place to display it.

In the Netflix drama, she’s Anne Elliot, a woman who bemoans the one who got away, Captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis).

Friends didn’t think he was good enough, so she ended their engagement. In the meantime, he achieved status, apparently moved on and left her trying to figure out who might be the one who could take his place.

All of this plays out true to Jane Austen’s original, but then director Carrie Cracknell mucks it up with contemporary references and narration that’s totally unnecessary. Consider it the “Bridgerton” effect.

Addressing the audience throughout the film, Johnson is so busy telling the story she doesn’t have enough time to enjoy it. When she does, she’s probably crying. In a tub. Over a glass of wine. On a couch. She’s good at it, but it undercuts the momentum that Austen knew how to build.

This “Persuasion” also has the nasty habit of using contemporary references in a 19th century setting. Before a handsome man appears on the scene, he’s referred to as a “10.” Anne lifts a stack of sheet music and calls it her “playlist.” The anachronisms stack up but they don’t help the film in the least.

Cracknell should have let the excellent cast play this out in Merchant-Ivory ways. Henry Golding is great as that “10” who “could be the one”; Richard Grant is fine as Elliot’s father, blessed with his own form of indecision. Even the parade of friends and acquaintances could have pushed this along without stops for commentary.

Breaking the fourth wall because “Fleabag” did isn’t enough. Johnson’s good but she’s not Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

This “Persuasion” doesn’t stack up with the 2007 version with Sally Hawkins. That had heart (and less cynicism); this just tries to ride on Johnson’s celebrity.

She’s fine. But she would have been better served with a quieter approach. Need persuasion? Just watch. You’ll see.