REVIEW: Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland' beautifully capture 2020

“Nomadland” may be the perfect “sheltering at home” film.

It reveals a vast swath of the western United States and shows what one can do when everything seems to fall apart.

When the gypsum plant where she works closes, Fern (Frances McDormand) leaves Empire, Nevada, and takes to the road in her van. She’s new to the nomadic life but willing to do just about anything to stay afloat.

That includes taking a variety of jobs (at South Dakota’s Wall Drug, in a Nebraska beet processing plant) and enduring an awful lot of alone time. Worse, the weather doesn’t cooperate, the van is falling apart and relationships are sporadic at best.

Still, Fern endures. She bonds with others for short periods of time, then moves on.

Writer/director Chloe Zhao uses real nomads as some of Fern’s temporary friends. They add authenticity and, thanks to McDormand’s giving performance, fit perfectly.

Zhao makes much of quiet moments – sometimes frighteningly so – and never suggests what the future holds.