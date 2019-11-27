REVIEW: 'Frozen 2' thaws more stories about Anna, Elsa and Olaf

Parts of “Frozen 2” look like a preview of a coming theme park ride while an earth, wind, fire and water subplot seems ripped from a Las Vegas stage show.

When Menzel sings “Into the Unknown,” Elsa strikes poses that look like a side view of the Emmy statuette. She wears a catsuit, too, and becomes so enamored with an ethereal horse you swear she’s merging the Columbia and Tri-Star logos.

Running more than 100 minutes (which is fairly long for an animated film), “Frozen 2” spends too much time weaving an origins story that young fans won’t remember.

What they – and most everyone else – will want is moments of sisterly love, which “Frozen” practically trademarked.

They’re here, too, but Anna emerges as the one to watch. Full of nervous energy, she never gets too bogged down in hygge until she’s comfortably in Kristoff’s presence. She takes that theme park ride with Olaf and gets to rouse rock creatures that look like Iron Giant after the rust sets in.

Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, “Frozen 2” wants to be more than just a pleasant visit with friends.