REVIEW: Gary Oldman brings back essence of Hollywood in 'Mank'

“Fake news” isn’t some modern-day invention. It was in play decades ago when filmmakers wanted to control the outcome of a 1934 gubernatorial race.
We learn as much from “Mank,” a visually stunning movie about Herman J. Mankiewicz and his inspirations for “Citizen Kane,” arguably one of the best films ever made.
Before director David Fincher gets to the Orson Welles story, he does a lot of seeding – showing where “Kane’s” ideas were nurtured and why it was seen as such an affront to William Randolph Hearst, the wealthy newspaper magnate.
“Mank” isn’t exactly the “making of” “Citizen Kane.” It’s more the rise and fall of another man – the ever-glib Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman). Lured west by big money and gullible people, he gained a reputation as one of Hollywood’s best rewrite men. He got his name on big pictures, too, and then got an assignment to work with Welles, a flashy actor/writer/director who made a name for himself with “War of the Worlds,” a radio broadcast that scared a nation. To help the wunderkind through Hollywood’s quicksand, Mankiewicz was enlisted as his film’s writer – or “co-writer” as he became known.
In truth, Mankiewicz pulled plenty from his own experiences – even ones with Hearst. He wasn’t an adversary of the publisher. He actually traveled in his circles and was friends with his mistress, Marion Davies (Amanda Seyfried).
Working from a script by his father, Fincher lets too many scenes rest on conversations that go nowhere but allow Mank to toss in glib rejoinders. There’s the story of that manipulated governor’s race that’s at the heart of all this, but it’s dished out in a murky way. While introducing us to a host of boldface names, Fincher gives us a sense of how Hollywood really works. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” did the same thing, but with less talk and more laughs.
“Citizen Kane” worked because it was well-edited. “Mank” struggles because it didn’t get a good trim.
Thankfully, Oldman breezes through this like he actually lived in the 1930s. He makes you want to learn Mank’s fate and how he and Welles actually got along.
Fincher offers that but he also gets sidetracked with other characters – ones who don’t necessarily serve the story. When a group of studio executives are in a room, it’s difficult to tell them apart.
Nonetheless, Seyfried and Lily Collins stand out as two prominent women in the writer’s life. Seyfried redeems Davies (who was pictured as an airhead in “Kane”); Collins shows just how important secretaries once were.
For film buffs, “Mank” is a wallow in a time they only read about. It’s extremely detailed about a technicolor world – one that’s a bit less forgiving in harsh black and white.
Fincher tells the story like it was written in the 1940s. Its eye-popping photography and hollow sound make it stand out. Like a school lecture, however, it can easily be taken for granted until its conclusion.
There, Fincher gives Oldman a great chance to reveal the toll Mankiewicz’s life took. Oldman doesn’t miss a beat and redeems much of the film’s earlier indulgence.
“Mank” has parallels to current affairs, too, but you’ve first got to be willing to mine the past before you can understand how it colors our present.
It’s a smart, stunning film – one that many may find a little too smart for their own good.
