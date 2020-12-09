REVIEW: Gary Oldman brings back essence of Hollywood in 'Mank'

Working from a script by his father, Fincher lets too many scenes rest on conversations that go nowhere but allow Mank to toss in glib rejoinders. There’s the story of that manipulated governor’s race that’s at the heart of all this, but it’s dished out in a murky way. While introducing us to a host of boldface names, Fincher gives us a sense of how Hollywood really works. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” did the same thing, but with less talk and more laughs.

“Citizen Kane” worked because it was well-edited. “Mank” struggles because it didn’t get a good trim.

Thankfully, Oldman breezes through this like he actually lived in the 1930s. He makes you want to learn Mank’s fate and how he and Welles actually got along.

Fincher offers that but he also gets sidetracked with other characters – ones who don’t necessarily serve the story. When a group of studio executives are in a room, it’s difficult to tell them apart.

Nonetheless, Seyfried and Lily Collins stand out as two prominent women in the writer’s life. Seyfried redeems Davies (who was pictured as an airhead in “Kane”); Collins shows just how important secretaries once were.