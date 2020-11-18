REVIEW: Glenn Close, Amy Adams score in a questionable 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Glimpses of the privileged life J.D. leads are simple at best. He doesn’t know what silverware to use at an important dinner; he’s unsure how to act around people who didn’t struggle. Similarly, he isn’t at ease with the folks at home. When he attempts to steal a calculator as a teenager, Mamaw steps in and shows him the error of his ways.

Clearly, this is like “Green Book” – a “sanitized for your protection” look at a different lifestyle. Bev never quite catches a break – or the effect she has on her children. Mamaw never softens, even when she gets plenty of credit from the grandson she raised.

There’s a lot that Howard leaves between the cracks of the story but he isn’t afraid to let Close and Adams act up a storm. Both deliver – in big ways – but you wonder why they even bothered.

Close – who could win that elusive Oscar – hides under big T-shirts, oversized glasses and an uncontrolled wig. Adams delivers every line with an air of defiance. Together, they're electric. Apart, they’re like a miscast Jodie Foster.