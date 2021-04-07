REVIEW: 'Godzilla vs. Kong' makes you want to go to a theater

Meanwhile, in the Godzilla camp, three conspiracy theorists gain access to key areas of Apex Cybernetics and discover what’s really afoot with its owner.

They get to play run-and-gun “Earthquake” games while the Kong folks are diving into their movie parallel.

Surprisingly, there are a number of blue-chip actors in this film – a film that doesn’t require much acting. Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall are on the Kong front. Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry are in the Godzilla sanctum. Toss in Kyle Chandler (as Brown’s dad) and it looks like “Godzilla vs. Kong” could have more than a few rounds of rock-‘em, sock-‘em. The actors, though, mainly look surprised and run. A lot. Henry gets the best laughs and makes us care about the outcome.

When a big showdown occurs in Tokyo, it isn’t so much a battle for titles but an end to manipulative billionaires. So many buildings fall in the process, you wonder who has to clean up the mess once it’s all over and who gets stuck doing the insurance paperwork.

While “Godzilla vs. Kong” isn’t the ultimate in special effects films, it is a good example why home screens can’t really do something like this justice.

Filling the screen with lots of interesting business, Wingard practically insists you see it on something larger than a television. Proof that theaters matter, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is a big reason to embrace sitting in dark rooms with strangers and shouting at opportune moments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.