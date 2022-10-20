REVIEW: 'Good Nurse' gives Eddie Redmayne chilling opportunities

Thanks to “The Good Nurse,” you’ll never look at a saline bag without wondering: Could it be tainted?

In the “based-in-truth” drama, patients in a hospital are dying at an alarming rate. Someone, it seems, has been putting insulin in the bags, prompting death.

Who’s responsible? That’s a question nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) asks, particularly since fingers could point in her direction. Another newcomer, Charlie Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), has great bedside manner and a gentleness that suggests he can’t be responsible. Or can he?

As Amy pieces together the clues (and spots those bags), she begins to fear for her children and herself, particularly since the hospital has a laissez-faire attitude about attention. Negative attention.

Director Tobias Lindholm does a good job building tension and giving Loughren reasons to stay silent. Since she has a heart condition – and no insurance – she can’t risk the wrath of corporate mentality. Since she doesn’t have an immediate supervisor, she’s really out on her own.

And then, there’s the matter of those daughters. If something should happen to her, who would take care of them?

Cullen proves to be a good friend, helping her get medications she can afford and serving as baby sitter when she has to work.

Police, however, want to figure this out and repeatedly get stonewalled when they ask for information. Hiding behind patient confidentiality laws, hospital officials appear unhelpful, even though they could put an end to a growing problem.

Chastain looks appropriately bedraggled, relying on Redmayne to shore her up. He seems like the kind of nurse you’d want at your bedside.

The film, however, takes place in so many dark rooms you can’t get a bead on emotions. Even when they do get close to a lightbulb, the actors are bathed in shadows.

Because Redmayne is so good at hiding emotions, he could be under the lights of an operating room and still get buy-in. When his past is revealed, the change is better than any since Norman Bates’ in “Psycho.”

“The Good Nurse” doesn’t keep the guessing game up for very long. It presents the situation, the problems and the culprit, then waits until someone is ready to pounce.

Lindholm could have done more with hospital officials (as “The Resident” and “The Good Doctor” have). But getting Chastain and Redmayne to play out seemingly pat roles makes this better than most thrillers. He’s award-worthy; she’s respectable.

We learn their fate in end-of-film crawls but we don’t know how the experience affected both of them. There’s a good film lurking in “The Good Nurse.” It just doesn’t test the way it should.