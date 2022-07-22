REVIEW: 'Gray Man' has iffy moments, even with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

There is so much action in “The Gray Man” you wonder if, maybe, a screenwriter or two got trampled early on.

Set in countless sites around the world, the “spy vs. spy” drama is so busy blowing things up (with flares, fireworks, grenades, guns – you name it), it doesn’t have much time to tell a coherent story. Threads that look like they’re going somewhere are dropped. Characters who could have made a difference are ignored. It’s a lot of confusion.

In a nutshell: Ryan Gosling plays a CIA mercenary who discovers secrets about his agency. On his trail: a former colleague (played by Chris Evans), who isn’t above using every trick known to the Avengers.

Don’t be confused. Evans is hardly a shadow of Captain America. In tight pants, tight shirts, loafers and a porn ‘stache, he’s a psycho who doesn’t care if he’s blowing up historic buildings, wiping out priceless antiques or burning important papers. He’s there to seek and destroy.

Gosling, meanwhile, is a little laid back for something this intense. Because he has been hiding out for some time, he knows how to duck and cover.

In the process, Gosling’s Court Gentry has to protect a friend’s daughter. Played by Julia Butters, she’s one more of those reasons solo agents can’t really consider themselves immune from emotions. When you discover Billy Bob Thornton plays the friend, you can see where this could be headed.

Rege-Jean Page and Alfre Woodard are waiting in the wings, suggesting we’re not getting the full story. When you hear “The Gray Man” could be part of a franchise, their presence makes sense. Collateral.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the film is as big and as bold as streaming service offerings get. It’s loud (get ready to hit mute during the explosions) and just as glossy as anything Tom Cruise makes.

“Mission: Impossible” is a likely comparison. The mission, though, is kill or be killed.

While just one of the special effects shots might have been enough for another film, this one doesn’t seem to want to settle. Airplanes explode. Glass shatters. Every time Gosling nears a window, he crashes through it.

Naturally, “The Gray Man” has to build to a one-on-one confrontation. Evans gets the best lines (and does fairly well with them); Gosling gets to tweak his own profile. (When he gets a “Ken” reference, you know this one was bubbling with contributors.)

As summer action films go, it’s good enough. But “The Gray Man” doesn’t have the staying power to take down dinosaurs and Tom Cruise.

It’s a flashy film that moves like a house on fire. But often, that’s what you get: A house on fire.