REVIEW: 'Halloween Ends' stops some things, starts others

If you ever wondered why the folks in Haddonfield, Illinois, even think of celebrating Halloween, know this: They’re all in on the story of killer Michael Myers.

In “Halloween Ends,” which promises a resolution to the problem, they blithely go along, decorating their homes and turning off the lights so, just maybe, that longtime killer can turn up. They have plans for him, too, but nobody says anything until the film is about to wind down. Then, it’s a macabre procession to the end with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) leading the charge.

The film is creepy in a number of ways. But it also introduces another character – a teenager who is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting. Folks in town know Corey’s story and aren’t afraid to remind him every time them see him – at the convenience store, at the car repair shop, on the streets.

The poor kid (Rohan Campbell) has nowhere to turn. Laurie shows some compassion, but the minute she sees him dating her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), she begins talking about his evil eyes.

Where can he turn? How about the sewer? That’s where Michael happens to hang out and, oddly, there’s a bonding moment.

What this all means is certainly up to director David Gordon Green and how he hopes to keep this money maker going without Curtis.

Could Campbell’s Corey be the key to future success? Or is “Halloween Ends” trying to say there’s evil out there, no matter how many killers are locked behind bars?

Considering Curtis is much more upbeat here than in her last two outings, “Halloween Ends” could have faced a different fate -- one that didn’t require: 1. A knife. 2. Laurie in the kitchen. 3. A Michael Myers resuscitation.

This last trilogy hasn’t had the same gonzo quality as John Carpenter’s original. It practically starts with the killer and the babysitter squaring off, then works backward. Curtis tries harder in this episode, but she certainly assumes her nemesis knows everything she’s doing at all times.

Writing a book about her experience (because, doesn’t everyone?), she gets to the last chapter and has a surprise for the faithful. Since she doesn’t seem to be getting through to Allyson, she has plans that will end her own torment. No one bothers to hear her out, either (old friend Wil Patton is barely in this; Kyle Richards, who was the child she was babysitting oh so many years ago, is just another patron in a bar). So, she contemplates the future alone.

In an earlier edition of Green’s trilogy, she had an elaborate trap for Myers. When that didn’t work, she went in another direction.

As a result, much of “Halloween Ends” drags. It ends this Michael Myers’ life (in a “Jigsaw” kind of way) but it doesn’t stop the hold he has on others.

While likely there’s another edition to follow, fans would be wise to follow Laurie’s lead and just tap out.

Three rounds with this guy is more than enough.