You don’t get the whole gang in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” but you do get the continuation of a pretty good relationship.
Dwayne Johnson, in fact, is surprisingly fast at slinging barbs at Jason Statham. Statham is pretty furious receiving them.
Together, they wrangle bad guys with abandon, suggesting it isn’t necessary to circle the wagons every time trouble breaks out.
This time, they’re united when Shaw’s sister (Vanessa Kirby) injects herself with a killer virus and has to escape the clutches of a Terminator-like villain (Idris Elba) who wants to infect the world.
Why taking the virus (with a use-by date) is a good idea isn’t explained. It’s just a way to get Hobbs (Johnson) a potential love interest and a reason to stay focused.
Director Alexandre Aja hasn’t attended the Steven Spielberg School of Summer Thrills.
Director David Leitch doesn’t skimp on action but this outing relies more on dialogue than most.
A couple of choice cameos enforce the comic underpinning and let the two stars show they’ve got alternate careers as well. For good measure, Helen Mirren turns up as the Shaws’ mother, a woman thrown into prison for her own misdeeds.
Hobbs and Shaw take their road show to London, Moscow and Samoa. Each spot brings out some big stunt and a close encounter with Elba.
The best is saved for last when they lure the bad guy to Hobbs’ home. There, he has to reconcile with his brother, listen to his mother and fight mechanics with handmade weapons. His estranged brother’s ability to soup up cars comes in handy, too, when they have to wrangle a helicopter and face off with the guy who calls himself Black Superman.
As with most “Fast & Furious” films, there’s a silliness factor that isn’t tempered by the impending doom.
Kumail Nanjiani shouldn’t have to work as hard as he does in “Stuber,” a regressive comedy about an Uber driver and a cop.
Kirby, in fact, never shows a sign of illness, even though she knows she has to have the virus extracted by a machine that doesn’t really exist.
Leitch more than takes this over the top, directing Elba to look like he’s in a much more dire film. Like too many cartoon villains, he toys with his enemies long enough for them to gain strength and defeat an army of men.
Statham and Johnson are good teammates, able to give as well as they receive. A bit on an airplane suggests they could do a full-out comedy; a series of moves named for rock stars shows they could replace flying fists with intelligence.
Even if life-or-death missions don’t keep them bonded, a familial relationship could.
Johnson’s affection for Kirby (who seems to belong to an entirely different branch of Statham’s family tree) could link them for at least three more sequels.