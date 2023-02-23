“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” opens with a cute TV show-like bit. And then? It turns deadly and doesn’t let up for hours.

That’s shocking, considering Ant-Man (played by Paul Rudd) is the franchise’s comic. In his earlier outings, he had a hefty dose of “Guardians of the Galaxy” humor and didn’t seem to be the kind of guy who’d get tied up in angst.

Now, however, his daughter has been taken hostage and he has to figure out how to get her back. Besides the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), he has her parents (Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas) to sort things out. Pfeiffer’s Janet has more than a little background on the Quantum Realm and insists they do something to shut it down.

The place – not unlike a lava lamp – is a lot of blurry color, filled with goofy characters and, supposedly, Kang (Jonathan Majors), a bad guy who’s so bad no one cares to elaborate. He wants Ant-Man to get him a power core or daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) is toast.

In the course of making that exchange happen, we get M.O.D.O.K. (who looks like he was created by a pre-schooler), some characters with broccoli heads and Bill Murray (spoiler alert) as a terrorist of sorts.

It’s all so haphazard you wonder if maybe the characters should just perish in the Quantum Realm and let the rest of the Avengers press on.

Director Peyton Reed uses a new method to film scenes (essentially, it’s a different green screen) but they look extremely flat. When Pfeiffer makes her way through the realm, it’s like watching someone at a theme park ride that’s constantly breaking down. Douglas doesn’t contribute much, either, and Lilly is absent so much of the film it’s a wonder she got her character’s name in the title.

Newton and Rudd are most prominent; Majors is great as Kang but the character doesn’t get enough screen time to help us understand why he’s such a threat (and why he’ll play a part in coming Avengers films). He has the gravitas to play a villain. It’s just weird that he’s put into play with Ant-Man, one of Marvel’s lesser superheroes.

Because audiences warm to Rudd’s humor, his third stand-alone Ant-Man outing should have gone for the laughs, not some convoluted mythology that explains nothing. When he does get back to his jokey ways, it’s too late, particularly since Kang has introduced fear into a world that was just getting over the blip.