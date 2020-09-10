REVIEW: 'I Am Woman' doesn't show all of Helen Reddy's strength

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Manipulative manager husbands are a common theme in films about female singers. We saw it with Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Now we get it with Helen Reddy in “I Am Woman.”

More subdued than you’d think – for a woman whose signature song helped push the women’s rights movement – the film purrs when it should roar. It checks off the usual boxes (early divorce, life-changing move, first break, strong songs) without really connecting Reddy to anything substantial. We get the awards shows, the concert tours, the trappings of success. But we also get a lot of questionable behavior from Reddy’s second husband, Jerry Wald (Evan Peters). When she wants to do a jazz album, he resists and, sooner than you can say, “Delta Dawn,” she’s caught in a trap of his making.

While the film, directed by Unjoo Moon, hits enough musical notes, it ignores whole parts of her life (including an acting foray) and doesn’t place her in context with other singers. Outside of a Grammy win, where did she land?

Those who remember Reddy won’t see a forceful woman in a shag haircut. In Tilda Cobham-Hervey’s hands, she’s fairly meek and, frequently, deferential when Wald is around.