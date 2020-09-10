REVIEW: 'I Am Woman' doesn't show all of Helen Reddy's strength

Manipulative manager husbands are a common theme in films about female singers. We saw it with Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Now we get it with Helen Reddy in “I Am Woman.”
More subdued than you’d think – for a woman whose signature song helped push the women’s rights movement – the film purrs when it should roar. It checks off the usual boxes (early divorce, life-changing move, first break, strong songs) without really connecting Reddy to anything substantial. We get the awards shows, the concert tours, the trappings of success. But we also get a lot of questionable behavior from Reddy’s second husband, Jerry Wald (Evan Peters). When she wants to do a jazz album, he resists and, sooner than you can say, “Delta Dawn,” she’s caught in a trap of his making.
While the film, directed by Unjoo Moon, hits enough musical notes, it ignores whole parts of her life (including an acting foray) and doesn’t place her in context with other singers. Outside of a Grammy win, where did she land?
Those who remember Reddy won’t see a forceful woman in a shag haircut. In Tilda Cobham-Hervey’s hands, she’s fairly meek and, frequently, deferential when Wald is around.
Moon gets in a few good licks (Wald cut his teeth managing folks like Tiny Tim), but she makes him fairly stereotypical, right down to the backdoor deals and drug woes. Peters plays him without the quirks he has given other characters, lending “I Am Woman” one more generic cut on its album of familiar beats.
Far more interesting is Reddy’s rock critic friend Lillian Roxon (Danielle Macdonald) who seems more instrumental in connecting the dots than Wald. She sparks Reddy’s dream; Wald snuffs them out.
Interestingly, Cobham-Hervey doesn’t sing the role. That’s Chelsea Cullen who comes close but isn’t quite Helen ready. Cobham-Hervey has a noticeable Australian accent which wasn’t pronounced in Reddy’s talk show appearances.
Once she discovers her husband squandered millions, “I Am Woman” is just a montage away from the big comeback.
Moon ensures it, but she ties it to a National Organization for Women rally. With her kids in the wings, Reddy sings the lyrics that helped launch a movement and the film has meaning. It’s too late, of course, but it’s comforting to know the woman who topped the charts had a second act that had nothing to do with singing.
Because “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Rocketman” told more about their subjects, a bar was set. “I Am Woman,” however, doesn’t do much to reach it.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!