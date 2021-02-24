REVIEW: 'I Care a Lot' should scare plenty of senior citizens

“I Care a Lot” may be the ultimate in senior citizen horror.

Preying on those who have no visible heirs, Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike) makes off with a fortune after she’s declared guardian of those who appear to be slipping. Thanks to friends in the legal system (and the assisted living world), she pretends to be their friend, then wipes out their assets, sells their homes and takes away their phones.

When she does it with Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest), she thinks she’s home free. Then a cab driver shows up, asks questions and, quickly, an attorney arrives at her office, suggesting she’s not a very reputable friend of the elderly. He offers her payoff money, too, and sees just how steely she can be.

Vaping through their conversation (a sure sign), she holds her own, then sends him packing. He, meanwhile, has greater bosses to serve – the Russian mafia.

Directed by J. Blakeson, “I Care a Lot” is incredibly good during its first 30 minutes or so. Then, it takes an abrupt left turn and becomes a film that doesn’t quite know what it wants to be.

Peter Dinklage checks in as Grayson’s worthy adversary and, soon, the two are torturing each other to become the showdown winner.