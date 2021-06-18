REVIEW: I swear, Salma Hayek's the only good thing about 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'

The only thing we really learn from “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is how good Salma Hayek is at swearing.

Every bit Samuel L. Jackson’s equal, she spits out four-letter words (and their variations) better than a “Goodfellas” gangster.

Hayek takes center stage when her husband (Jackson, duh) is taken hostage by bad guys and she needs a little backup. Misunderstanding hubby’s directions, she corrals the discredited bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds), who has vowed to avoid firearms until he gets his life back together.

Together, they battle their way through more locations than an atlas before catching up with her husband, who’s being taunted by a shipping magnate, played by Antonio Banderas.

Once the table is set, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” has to figure out what it wants to serve.

Hardly as clever as the first film, this one dishes up a bunch of cliches, then tops them with Hayek’s harangues. Leaning into the Kurt Russell/Goldie Hawn film “Overboard” (which it references several times), director Patrick Hughes simply settles for leftovers.

