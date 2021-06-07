REVIEW: 'In the Heights' predicts 'Hamilton's' genius

Before there was “Hamilton,” there was “In the Heights,” the Broadway musical that put composer Lin-Manuel Miranda on the map.

Containing many of the same elements – and sounds -- “In the Heights” was a first draft of greatness.

Now, on the big screen, it’s a more joyous slice of life, filled with enough dances to make the folks from “West Side Story” skulk away in shame.

Director Jon M. Chu gives the story a brighter hue, too, making it seem less desperate than the story told on stage.

A bodega owner named Usnavi (played by Miranda on stage, Anthony Ramos here) is the touchstone for a community of characters living in New York’s Washington Heights. Interrelated, connected and all able to sing and dance, they dream of a lottery win that could give them a ticket out. When Usnavi learns that someone bought a ticket worth $96,000 at his store, the wheels start turning.