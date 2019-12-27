REVIEW: '1917' is a towering tribute to friendship

Even if you’ve never liked war films you’ll love “1917.”

Following two British soldiers as they move across enemy lines in France, the film plops you in the middle of the action and makes you feel every emotion they’re experiencing. Fear, remorse, love and determination come at you like enemy fire, ensuring you realize just what kind of sacrifice is at hand.

Cinematographer Roger Deakins shoots this as if he’s following along and there’s no need for a single edit. It’s a remarkable feat that makes the journey seem real, particularly when shells are exploding mere steps away from the two.

Deakins, an Oscar winner for “Blade Runner 2049,” goes one better than “Birdman” (which also did one of those extensive traveling shots) and reveals just how crucial timing can be.

Initially, “1917” is a hubbub of voices and fatigues-clad men. Then, it winnows down to two – Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) – who are sent to deliver a message to a division about an attack on the Germans. If they get there in time, lives can be saved. If not, the battle could be lost.