REVIEW: Is space really as boring as 'Voyagers'?

Two thoughts come to mind the minute “Voyagers” begins: Why are these young people so impossibly good looking and why are they so incredibly quiet?

Quickly, we learn, they’re part of an experiment to find a new place to live. Since Earth has heated up, travelers need to get to a planet that can support life as we know it. The trip, however, will take 86 years – which means everyone on board won’t be enjoying a welcome romp in the ocean.

To keep the crew from realizing the worst, they’re given a pill – The Blue – that suppresses emotions and keeps them in line. While they create babies in test tubes, no one questions the work.

Then, two friends, Christopher (Tye Sheridan) and Zac (Fionn Whitehead) learn the power of The Blue and decide to go without it. Soon, they realize they can get mad, get happy, get sad.

That prompts plenty of action, but also a Sharks vs. Jets mentality that pits friend against friend.

In no time at all, this “Lord of the Flies” in space is reduced to races around sterile hallways.