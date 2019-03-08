If you see an unattended purse on public transportation, leave it.
Trying to reunite the bag with its owner, a young waitress (Chloë Grace Moretz) finds herself trapped in a bad relationship in “Greta.”
Co-written and directed by Neil Jordan, the film goes from simmer to full boil very quickly once Moretz discovers Greta (Isabelle Huppert) has pulled this purse scam on others. While looking for candles in a cupboard, she sees a lineup of green pocketbooks, each with a post-it note attached. Instead of confronting her immediately, she becomes distant and that pushes Greta into full stalker mode.
Jordan makes sure there are plenty of “Fatal Attraction” situations and a few outs that, easily, could have ended this cat-and-mouse game earlier than it does.
Chief among them: a roommate and best friend (Maika Monroe) who tries to tell Moretz’s Frances that there’s no value in stringing along an old, lonely woman.
“Like chewing gum, I tend to stick around,” Moretz says. The words come back to haunt her, as do her own feelings for her late mother. Although she tries to help Greta get a pet, she quickly learns there’s something called “PTS” – put to sleep – that should be a warning sign.
Sure enough, Greta causes trouble, then lures her in to let her know who’s really in charge.
Huppert plays nuance quite well, particularly when she seasons her story with plenty of heart-tugging detail. She talks about a daughter, too, and leads her friend to believe there’s someone to fill the gap once she exits.
When Greta gets Frances back in her home – after what seems like an awful lot of stalking – a struggle begins and “Greta” becomes any number of thrillers, most of them done better by Alfred Hitchcock.
Where Jordan surprises is with his villain’s ability to pretend she’s bad at social media but really works it like a pro.
She convinces friends and family that Frances is fine – and not held hostage.
Classical music is used to underscore the drama (does Jordan have a thing about Liszt?); a cameo by Stephen Rea might have been used more efficiently.
Jordan forgets some of his own plotting (others have been to Greta’s house; police have already hauled her away from a restaurant), which makes the struggle to find Frances hard to fathom. Also, Moretz has been in enough action situations to suggest she could take anyone, no matter how cunning she may be.
Still, “Greta” will make you jump and, in at least one instance, vow never to go into a dark basement alone. Huppert aside, the purse should have been a dead giveaway.