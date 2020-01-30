REVIEW: It isn't always clear what 'The Gentlemen' is aiming at

Because he’s fond of clever dialogue (far too clever for the characters who spout it), Ritchie often winds up with static scenes that merely let the actors smile because they were able to say the lines. The accents run the gamut (where is Jason Statham when you need him?) and the costumes suggest a period piece, even though the cars don’t.

Grant – who’s largely ceremonial – is the most interesting of “The Gentlemen.” He affects a Michael Caine stance that works in this case, if only he had more to do.

Farrell, as a friendly boxing coach, bears watching, particularly since he’s putting so much into the performance. Golding just walks through his part and Strong isn’t on long enough make sense of the approach he has chosen in dealing with others.

While Hunnam could easily be seen as the second lead he, too, is robbed of moments that could have added up.

Clearly, this was a chance for good actors to work with Ritchie on something other than the bloated “Aladdin.” Films like “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” made him a force in the British industry. This signals a return to that kind of creativity.

While Ritchie uses one profanity more than even he should, he appears to have been influenced by films with much more to say.