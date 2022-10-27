REVIEW: It's great to see George Clooney and Julia Roberts back together but 'Ticket' is no paradise

There isn’t anything substantial in “Ticket to Paradise.” But there is an undeniable friendship.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have what they call “chemistry” and it can light a match under just about any inert screenplay.

In “Ticket to Paradise,” which is about as inert as these things get, they play the divorced parents of a recent law school grad who tells them she’s marrying a Bali native. A Bali native who’s a seaweed farmer.

Naturally, both decide to head there, stop the relationship and haul her and her roommate (Billie Lourde, who's very good) home.

In the process (see if you didn’t guess this one), they remember what they originally liked about each other and, well, you get the picture.

A lot like fluff Rock Hudson and Doris Day made in the 1960s, “Ticket to Paradise” doesn’t ring true on any level. Considering she has nothing against her parents, daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) never would have made such a rash decision or decided to stay after a post-graduation vacation. Similarly, the parents aren’t the kind who would try to break up their daughter and her fiancé just because they hadn’t met him. But that’s the way these “married in a minute” romances go.

A sneaky duo, David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) try to sabotage the engagement without letting their daughter know. In the process, they get to relive their college years, play beer pong, dance recklessly and come to some kind of impasse with each other.

She has a much younger boyfriend (who just happens to be the pilot on the plane that takes them to Bali) who will do anything to get her to say yes to his proposal. Naturally, he gets bitten by a snake (no, not Roberts) and has to sit out much of the skullduggery.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds (Maxime Bouttier plays Gede, Lily’s intended) try to foster whatever it was that brought them together.

The film’s script, written by director Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski is so light on details it practically floats away. Once Clooney and Roberts are around, its flaws somehow disappear.

There’s a great film just waiting to star the two Oscar winners. This isn’t it. Roberts is given a horrid wardrobe and Clooney is stuck with a series of dad jokes. Still, they’ve got that spark that keeps audiences in their seats, convinced “Ticket to Paradise” is first class.

Sandra Bullock gets stuck in these kinds of vehicles, too, but at least she starts as someone who’s at a loss. Clooney and Roberts play people who should clearly know better. They’ve managed to co-parent quite well and only touch a nerve when someone else happens to ask about their five-year marriage.

Because it doesn’t really take advantage of the scenery, “Ticket to Paradise” limits much of its action to activity at the hotel. It’s “Aloha Paradise,” not “The White Lotus.”

While fans will love that the two are back together (this is their fifth film), they’ll likely see through the plotholes, too.

It’s cute, but this “Ticket” is no paradise.