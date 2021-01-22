REVIEW: Jared Leto draws plenty of interest in 'The Little Things'

Denzel Washington has played enough cops to fill a force.

In “The Little Things,” he’s back on duty but, this time, he’s partnered with Rami Malek as an attention-seeking detective who’s hot to find a serial killer.

A veteran of difficult cases, Washington’s Joe “Deke” Deacon has an ability to visualize how a crime may have taken place. He gives Malek’s Jimmy Baker plenty to ponder and, in the process, becomes drawn to the case.

Both men think a steely-eyed laborer (Jared Leto) is a prime suspect. He has a Manson-like look, makes suspicious moves and isn’t afraid to confront either of them.

Director John Lee Hancock strings out the cat-and-mouse game, reveals plenty about the two lawmen and lets Leto steal any of the moments he’s on screen. He doesn’t turn up right away, but when he does there’s plenty to consider – like the insider information he’s able to share without prompting. He’s creepy, too, and sports a pot belly that could be one more clue to his past.

Washington, meanwhile, plays much of this like he did “The Equalizer.” Short on words, he internalizes plenty, suggesting there’s a past that needs unpacking. Hancock takes his time getting to that, too, but isn’t afraid to spill plenty about Malek’s hotshot detective.