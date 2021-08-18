REVIEW: Jennifer Hudson is a great Aretha Franklin in a so-so 'Respect'

Still, it’s those controlling men (from her father, played by Forest Whitaker, to her first husband (Marlon Wayons) who get the attention. Tommy could have downplayed Whitaker’s work (we saw a similar take in “Genius: Aretha,” that covered it more deftly) and given us more of Franklin’s life as a mother. There are children, but we don’t really even get to know their names.

While “Respect” does a good job showing how Franklin got the creative juices flowing, it cuts off around 1972, suggesting the rest of the years were uneventful. Had it started in 1968 – and taken her to her death in 2018 – there might have been experiences far more telling than the ones we get.

Indeed, a brief segment about that gospel album and the documentary “Amazing Grace” is so interesting it longs to be detailed. Franklin’s many illnesses (and brushes with death) could have provided drama, too. Luckily, the film ends with one of those incredible moments (at the Kennedy Center Honors) when Franklin got everyone standing. Done with actual footage over the film credits, it’s “Respect’s” most powerful scene and it wasn’t scripted.

Hudson does well by her mentor. She makes us pull for her, but "Respect" doesn't tell her story in a way that explains why she was who she was. It’s respectful but it isn’t fulfilling.

