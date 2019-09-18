{{featured_button_text}}
Hustlers

From left, Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu in a scene from "Hustlers."

 Barbara Nitke, STX via AP

You just know Jennifer Lopez would be great in a nighttime soap.

Peering out of aviator sunglasses with a smug smile on her face, she gives “Hustlers” instant cred, making us believe she really is a high-class stripper pulling a big scam on Wall Street.

Set just before the big financial crash of 2008, the film shows how women in the financial district’s clubs adapted after their “make it rain” clientele dried up. Rather than wait for men to show up, Lopez’s Ramona and her posse sought them out, getting them to pay the tab for a night at the bars. Unbeknownst to the men, they tampered with their drinks and got them to ring up big charges on their credit cards. Working with the clubs, they were able to share the profits and continue their expensive lifestyles.

Based on a New York Magazine story, Lorene Scafaria’s film is much like “Urban Cowboy,” offering a slice of life you don’t often see. She pulls us in through Destiny (Constance Wu), a new stripper who just wants to give her grandmother a better life.

She’s taken under wing by Ramona, shown the tricks of the trade (particularly on the pole), and made to feel welcome. The two have a good thing going until the Wall Street crash. Then, they’ve got to regroup and consider a new approach – the credit card scam.

Scafaria keeps her camera moving like it’s an observer riding through the mean streets of New York. She has Julia Stiles around, too, as a reporter trying to piece together the story.

While much isn’t said about Ramona’s background, it’s pretty clear where she has been. She cashes in her looks and isn’t afraid to play best friend with anyone who can do her bidding.

Hustlers

 Jennifer Lopez stars in "Hustlers."

Destiny is a much more difficult nut to crack. She wants to trust Ramona, but she’s just not sure where it will all lead.

We find out – eventually – but there’s something so fascinating about the glory days that doesn’t disappear. This is like “Pretty Woman” in reverse. The women don’t want to get out of their situation; they’re looking for a way to stay in.

“Hustlers” has a string of cameos (from Cardi B to Lillo to Mercedes Ruehl) and a bunch of gullible men who are more than willing to fund a fantasy.

Lopez, however, makes this more than just another hustling film. She shows great depth, grit and intelligence. You don’t look down on Ramona because she’s determined to make sure she holds her head high. Her big dance sequence is remarkable (you’ll want to throw money at her, too) and her lifestyle is attractive in a way that doesn’t seem dirty. (Wu is more difficult to peg.)

Like a platinum Amex card, “Hustlers” should give Lopez credit for years to come. She charges up the screen and, seemingly, has no limit to what she can do.

