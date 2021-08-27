REVIEW: John Cena, Lil Rey Howery find fun in 'Vacation Friends'

After serving as back-up to any number of stars, Lil Rel Howery and John Cena get a chance to step into the spotlight and, surprisingly, earn the attention. The two could be a viable screen team.

Their vehicle is “Vacation Friends,” a raunchy (no, really raunchy) comedy about opposites meeting at a posh resort.

Howery’s Marcus is there to propose to his girlfriend, Emily (Yvonne Orji). A stickler for details, he wants nothing to derail his plan. Sure enough, when they get there, water damage has left the hotel without a place for the soon-to-be-weds. The minute they overhear the details, the loud folks upstairs (Cena and Meredith Hagner) invite them to stay in their presidential suite. Spontaneous? Cena’s Ron and Hagner’s Kyla are practically unleashed.

They get the others to jump off real and metaphorical cliffs. Instead of waiting to wed, Marcus and Emily tie the knot on a whim and extract a “what happens on vacation stays on vacation” vow.

Then, seven months later the formal affair happens. Who shows up? You got it.

The antics go to another level.

