REVIEW: Johnny Knoxville's 'Jackass Forever' pulls in a new generation

Those stunts that worried parents several decades ago seem a bit quaint in “Jackass Forever.”

Instead of cringing, we want them to go one better and, many times, they do.

Still goaded on by Johnny Knoxville, the men (and, now, one woman) in the “Jackass” fold pour out wincing reactions to dares that you know are going to hurt.

Luckily, there’s a new group of disciples ready to step up and take one for the team. This time out, more celebs (like Machine Gun Kelly) are in the mix. The formula, though, hasn’t changed in two decades: Someone comes up with an idea to taunt someone else.

In essence, it’s what broadcast television stole for “Fear Factor.”

Here, the regulars have to deal with spiders, snakes, and, in the case of veteran Steve-O, a swarm of bees.

Always game to do something others wouldn’t (staple gun, anyone?), he gets naked and lets bees swarm around his penis. It doesn’t sound like anything you’d want to do but the others (safely protected) stand around while the “Jackass” jester takes more than one for the team.

It’s that “let’s see what you’re willing to do” mentality that has made this concept successful for more than a generation.

While Knoxville limits his participation (he’s upended by a bull that pretty much takes him out of commission), he does serve as the ringmaster for others’ showcases. Some involve fairly costly set-ups; others are just stupid pet tricks done by humans.

Of the bunch, Ehren McGhehey gets the most attention – and trauma. He’s told there’s a rattlesnake (a recurring motif) in a darkened room and he has to try to get out of there. This mind game is really more complex than what the “Jackass” folks do, but it has a lasting impact. Just as quickly as they agree to something, the regulars vow never to do it again.

A newbie named Poopies never backs down.

To extend the team’s reach, comedian Rachel Wolfson (the sole female) agrees to undergo “Scorpion Botox.” Because director Jeff Tremaine is keen on slowing down scenes for replay purposes, every snap seems like it can be felt.

There are tasers everywhere and enough snakes to make Indiana Jones think twice about working for Paramount if the “Jackass” guys are going to be around.

More than anything, “Jackass Forever” is like a not-so-classy class reunion reuniting folks who dared their friends to try anything and they did.

It’s touching in a way. But “Jackass Forever” shows us we’re not as skittish as we once were (the punch-him-in-the-cup stunts seem acceptable now) and the men of “Jackass” aren’t quite as impressionable.

Go, if you must. But remember, just because they’re older doesn’t mean they’re any wiser.

