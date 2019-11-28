REVIEW: 'Jojo Rabbit' entertains, but is it too much?

It may take time to accurately assess “Jojo Rabbit.”

While the World War II comedy has plenty of charms, there’s still that nagging feeling this could be another “Life is Beautiful.”

That, too, tackled the world of Nazis and children, but didn’t keep its emotions in check.

“Jojo” does and shows how 10-year-old Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis) maneuvers the murky waters of World War II.

Confiding in an imaginary friend named Adolf (who bears a big resemblance to a certain Nazi), he tries to meet the party’s demands but can’t quite goosestep in the right direction. At a camp (where the very funny Rebel Wilson dishes up her own take on history), he’s taught the finer points of book burning, grenade throwing and killing. When he’s unable to dispense with a rabbit, Jojo’s lot is cast.

At home, he discovers his mom (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish woman (Thomasin McKenzie) who displays the same pluck as Anne Frank. That tests his devotion to the party and makes him open for new ideas.