REVIEW: 'Jungle Cruise' goes for a 'Pirates' effect in storytelling

The fun comes when Blunt (not unlike Katharine Hepburn) spars with Johnson (not at all like Humphrey Bogart) as they make their way down the river. They’re a feisty pair who bring plenty of laughs – and gasps when necessarily – under the watchful eye of her priggish brother.

Where “Jungle Cruise” goes wrong is its reliance on special effects (ones that look like they’re designed for 3-D). Too many of the once-dead creatures, animals and bugs are too, um, animated. Constantly moving, they don’t have the surprise factor of, say, the snakes in Indiana Jones films. Think Barbossa in “Pirates” and you’ll get the picture.

The interesting addition is Jesse Plemons as a German prince who pilots a submarine through the waters and desperately wants what Blunt has. He’s great entertainment and a nice diversion from all the snakes on the brain.

While Whitehall lands his laughs (and gets a surprise scene for a Disney film), he can’t distract from the Kathleen Turner/Michael Douglas vibes Blunt and Johnson emit. They work well together, even though they’re walking in others’ shoes.