REVIEW: 'Just Mercy' gives Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan a different superhero status

Able to help friends on death row, he becomes more than just another statistic. He’s hopeful, too, that the appeal will work, but he knows better.

“Just Mercy” has its day in court, but it’s Stevenson’s tenacity that keeps it going and brings about an inspirational resolution.

Jordan makes the crusading attorney a quiet beacon; Larson complements him nicely as a woman who isn’t going to yield to popular opinion. Together, they’re a “Norma Rae” team, fighting for those who can’t.

Thankfully, they didn’t ignore these more interesting roles when they joined the Marvel universe. Although roles in those films probably net them bigger paychecks, “Just Mercy” gives them grist for the acting mill. Larson, in particular, doesn’t waste any of the moments she’s on screen.

Late in the disclosure phase of the film, Tim Blake Nelson turns up as one of those quirky characters who have essential information. He plays the man’s idiosyncrasies like a violin, giving Jordan notes he can share.

“Just Mercy” hits its highs with Foxx, who’s more than willing to let Jordan grab the spotlight. When Cretton shows what happened to the real characters, the casting choices are justified. Both actors do justice to the men they play.