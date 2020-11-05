REVIEW: Kevin Costner lets loose in 'Let Him Go' but it's a quiet release

When he does speak, Costner uses his gritty voice; Lane shows jittery concern. They’re a good team, even if writer/director Thomas Bezucha doesn’t explain much along the way.

Manville and company, in case you didn’t know, aren’t your typical North Dakotans. They’re folks who’ve been holed up too long in a house that doesn’t appear big enough for three more.

That daughter-in-law is a little suspect, too, particularly since she didn’t say much to Costner and Lane about leaving.

When they do reconnect, she’s hardly grateful for the intervention.

Bezucha plays plenty of scenes in quiet rooms. Costner towers in those moments and gets a few touching encounters with a young Native American (Booboo Stewart) who knows plenty about the Dakota Ewings.

Because it’s set in contemporary times, “Let Him Go” doesn’t have the connectivity it needs. Bezucha should have given us touchstones (politics would have provided instant shorthand) and a little more honesty about the world they’re in. As spotlight-grabbing as she is, Manville would have been better as a woman who blends into her community, not one who blows all the whistles.