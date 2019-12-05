REVIEW: 'Knives Out' is a cut above the rest

You think you’ve got bad relatives? Get a load of the offspring of writer Harlan Thrombley.
Worth a fortune, he’s keeping plenty of children, grandchildren and in-laws in high style, thanks to the success of his best-selling novels. The kids don’t appreciate all he does, however, and begin attacking when, mysteriously, he turns up dead one night.
In “Knives Out,” they contend he committed suicide. Officials, however, aren’t so sure and, before you can say “Hercule Poirot,” a private investigator (an appropriately hammy Daniel Craig) shows up and starts nosing around.
In flashbacks, writer/director Rian Johnson drops plenty of clues so you can arrive at a conclusion. Certainly, everyone has a reason for wanting him dead. The son (Michael Shannon) wants to rule a lucrative publishing empire; the daughter (Jamie Lee Curtis) wants the sprawling property and a deadbeat grandson (Chris Evans) wants to keep his lavish lifestyle clipping along at the speed of a BMW. Toss in a new age spender (Toni Collette), a cheating son-in-law (Don Johnson) and assorted staffers and there’s plenty of guilt to go around.
Among the most concerned: Marta (Ana de Armas), a medical caregiver who may have been the last person to see Harlan alive. She has skeletons of her own, but isn’t afraid to cooperate with Craig, who brings two fellow investigators (and enough Southern quirks to be labeled Foghorn Leghorn by one of the suspects).
Unfolding in an appropriately spooky mansion (complete with hidden passages and a lot of creaky wood), “Knives Out” manages to reference everything from “Hamilton” to “Game of Thrones.”
A big wheel of knives, in fact, provides a neat visual whenever the Thrombleys are questioned.
To make it all work, Johnson has Christopher Plummer (as the late author) weigh in in flashbacks. He has a dim view of the entire lot and isn’t above cutting most of them out of his will. But who? And why? And what's all this talk about immigrants?
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
That’s just part of the fun of something as retro as this. Recalling those absorbing all-star dramas of the 1970s, “Knives Out” makes you long for more – with bigger stars.
While Collette never really sells her Valley Girl persona, Curtis more than keeps this ticking as the one who wants the status quo to keep quoing.
When Johnson throws the clues (like a skilled knife expert), it’s not hard to pick up on them. “Knives Out” is guess-able. It’s just more fun letting the accusations fall where they may.
One of the most entertaining holiday films in years, “Knives Out” should spawn plenty of imitators. As long as they’re as stylish and as well-written as this, we say, “bring ‘em.”
It's a cut above.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
'Knives Out'
Rated: PG-13 for some adult talk, violence
Stars: 3
Bruce's Take: This is a fun mystery, entertaining enough to follow a great holiday gathering of relatives.
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Bruce Miller
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.