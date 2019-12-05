You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
REVIEW: 'Knives Out' is a cut above the rest
View Comments
REVIEW

REVIEW: 'Knives Out' is a cut above the rest

{{featured_button_text}}
MORNING BELL

The family gathers to celebrate the patriarch's birthday. Among those in tow, from left: Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson and Michael Shannon.

 Bruce Miller

You think you’ve got bad relatives? Get a load of the offspring of writer Harlan Thrombley.

Worth a fortune, he’s keeping plenty of children, grandchildren and in-laws in high style, thanks to the success of his best-selling novels. The kids don’t appreciate all he does, however, and begin attacking when, mysteriously, he turns up dead one night.

In “Knives Out,” they contend he committed suicide. Officials, however, aren’t so sure and, before you can say “Hercule Poirot,” a private investigator (an appropriately hammy Daniel Craig) shows up and starts nosing around.

In flashbacks, writer/director Rian Johnson drops plenty of clues so you can arrive at a conclusion. Certainly, everyone has a reason for wanting him dead. The son (Michael Shannon) wants to rule a lucrative publishing empire; the daughter (Jamie Lee Curtis) wants the sprawling property and a deadbeat grandson (Chris Evans) wants to keep his lavish lifestyle clipping along at the speed of a BMW. Toss in a new age spender (Toni Collette), a cheating son-in-law (Don Johnson) and assorted staffers and there’s plenty of guilt to go around.

REVIEW: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson shine in 'Marriage Story'

Among the most concerned: Marta (Ana de Armas), a medical caregiver who may have been the last person to see Harlan alive. She has skeletons of her own, but isn’t afraid to cooperate with Craig, who brings two fellow investigators (and enough Southern quirks to be labeled Foghorn Leghorn by one of the suspects).

Unfolding in an appropriately spooky mansion (complete with hidden passages and a lot of creaky wood), “Knives Out” manages to reference everything from “Hamilton” to “Game of Thrones.”

A big wheel of knives, in fact, provides a neat visual whenever the Thrombleys are questioned.

MORNING BELL

Daniel Craig tries to piece together the clues to a murder in "Knives Out." Among the suspects: Ana de Armas, the dead man's caregiver.

To make it all work, Johnson has Christopher Plummer (as the late author) weigh in in flashbacks. He has a dim view of the entire lot and isn’t above cutting most of them out of his will. But who? And why? And what's all this talk about immigrants?

That’s just part of the fun of something as retro as this. Recalling those absorbing all-star dramas of the 1970s, “Knives Out” makes you long for more – with bigger stars.

[The early line: Your first look at this year's best actors and films.]

While Collette never really sells her Valley Girl persona, Curtis more than keeps this ticking as the one who wants the status quo to keep quoing.

ENTER-KNIVESOUT-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Consulting detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, left) stirs a thickening plot while murder suspect Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) awaits the big reveal in the murder mystery "Knives Out."

When Johnson throws the clues (like a skilled knife expert), it’s not hard to pick up on them. “Knives Out” is guess-able. It’s just more fun letting the accusations fall where they may.

One of the most entertaining holiday films in years, “Knives Out” should spawn plenty of imitators. As long as they’re as stylish and as well-written as this, we say, “bring ‘em.”

It's a cut above.

REVIEW: 'Jojo Rabbit' entertains, but is it too much?
REVIEW: Tom Hanks makes 'Beautiful Day' sing
The best seat in the house: Where should you sit for concerts, plays, events?

Gallery: Remembering Sioux City restaurants that have closed

+58 
+58 
Bootleggers
+58 
+58 
Rebos
+58 
+58 
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs
+58 
+58 
Sioux City Pita Pit
+58 
+58 
Gud n Free

'Knives Out'

Rated: PG-13 for some adult talk, violence

Stars: 3

Bruce's Take: This is a fun mystery, entertaining enough to follow a great holiday gathering of relatives.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News