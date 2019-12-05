REVIEW: 'Knives Out' is a cut above the rest

You think you’ve got bad relatives? Get a load of the offspring of writer Harlan Thrombley.

Worth a fortune, he’s keeping plenty of children, grandchildren and in-laws in high style, thanks to the success of his best-selling novels. The kids don’t appreciate all he does, however, and begin attacking when, mysteriously, he turns up dead one night.

In “Knives Out,” they contend he committed suicide. Officials, however, aren’t so sure and, before you can say “Hercule Poirot,” a private investigator (an appropriately hammy Daniel Craig) shows up and starts nosing around.

In flashbacks, writer/director Rian Johnson drops plenty of clues so you can arrive at a conclusion. Certainly, everyone has a reason for wanting him dead. The son (Michael Shannon) wants to rule a lucrative publishing empire; the daughter (Jamie Lee Curtis) wants the sprawling property and a deadbeat grandson (Chris Evans) wants to keep his lavish lifestyle clipping along at the speed of a BMW. Toss in a new age spender (Toni Collette), a cheating son-in-law (Don Johnson) and assorted staffers and there’s plenty of guilt to go around.