REVIEW: Kristen Stewart shines in Diana's story, 'Spencer'

Nothing captures the claustrophobia of royal life better than “Spencer.”

Tracking the world of Princess Diana over the course of three days, the Pablo Larrain film manages to explain why she felt so trapped, so alone in a world that apparently loved her.

As played by Kristen Stewart, Diana is constantly on display. If the paparazzi aren’t watching, the Royal Family’s employees are. There’s this ever-present fear that she’s going to be reported to someone and made to feel less than.

Using huge rooms to engulf her, Larrain shows how paranoia is a real by-product of royal life. Unlike “The Crown,” which leans into the soapier aspects of the experience, this suggests mental cruelty may have been at play.

Aware that she had an eating disorder, Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) doesn’t hesitate to chide her at the breakfast table. He also makes selfish choices about their children and, like the others, doesn’t worry about anyone but himself.

When Diana actually finds someone she can confide in, the woman conveniently leaves. When Diana opposes the idea of hunting for sport, Charles ignores her concerns.

Obligations, dinners and rumors swirl around her, creating this kind of madness that no one could take.

While Larrain hints at an “Upstairs/Downstairs” world, this is clearly the unraveling of one woman – one who thinks she sees the ghost of Anne Boleyn.

In Stewart’s hands, much of the self-doubt seems utterly real. Even a president has eight years at best in the White House. A princess faces a lifetime of judgment.

When Diana finally lashes out, we get a sense of the mother William and Harry loved. She takes them on a road trip (to KFC, no less) and demonstrates how “normal” she really could have been. “Spencer” doesn’t detail those flashpoint moments in her life. It uses everyday situations to present Larrain’s “fable from a true tragedy.”

Stewart – who hasn’t always had opportunities like this – captures the Diana we thought we knew and the one we didn’t. She plays silence to perfection and makes us want to know more about the woman Charles and his family never really accepted.

“Spencer” is similar in ways to Larrain’s “Jackie,” but it walks on firmer ground than that slice of life.

Here, in subtle ways (Diana’s clothes are labeled “P.O.W.” for Princess of Wales), Larrain offers explanations, not apologies and lets viewers determine where this all went wrong.

For Stewart, it’s an opportunity to show just how specific acting can be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.