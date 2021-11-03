REVIEW: 'Last Night in Soho' is good -- but only to a point

Two-thirds of “One Night in Soho” is quite good. Then, it heads in a southerly direction and all the strength it built disappears.

Chalk it up to differing visions. The first two-thirds are Hitchcock-level thriller. The last? Uninspired horror film.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the “Shaun of the Dead” genius, “Soho” has a confident plot: A young fashion student named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) gets inspiration from a dream that transports her to the ‘60s – the heyday of her late mother. There, she follows a confident singer named Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) who wants to land a gig at the Café de Paris.

Remembering the swing dress (and the Fosse-like moves she makes), Eloise finds herself changing. She jumps to the top of the class with her Sandie line and, later, sees her muse in compromising positions. A man she thought was right for Sandie, turns out to be an abuser. Seeking justice for the dream friend, Eloise searches for the man responsible. She’s convinced it’s an older gentleman (Terence Stamp) who tells stories at the bar.

Researching a series of deaths, she makes life-threatening moves and pulls away from her “other” life outside the dream world. Is this a descent into madness? Or a vision of a time she never knew?

Wright constantly toys with reality, swapping McKenzie for Taylor-Joy and giving them a Judy Geeson-Petula Clark vibe. It’s a fun whirl back in time, particularly since the era has been so romanticized. But it’s also a tough look at the difficulty women faced in a world dominated by men.

Easily, you could say “Promising Young Woman” heads in a similar direction. But that foray worked. This one struggles, particularly since it needs to find an ending.

It does, but not until plenty of supernatural effects and a fire jog everyone back into reality. Stamp keeps the mystery going and Diana Rigg, as McKenzie’s landlady, provides a link to a time when anything seemed possible.

Moments McKenzie has with Rigg are special. But, just as quickly as he can create them, Wright rips them away.

When you figure out what is going on, “Last Night in Soho” looks like a cheap rip-off, not a designer original.

It’s a fascinating film. But it’s also one that could have used another pass in the conception stage. The streets of “Soho,” we learn, are littered with the mistakes of the past.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.