REVIEW: Liam Neeson's 'Memory' is easy to forget

The loud footsteps, wild medical procedures and large wine glasses in “Memory” are unforgettable. The rest of the film? Not so much.

In what may be his umpteenth go at a character like this, Liam Neeson stars as a hit man who’s trying to smoke out sex traffickers in Texas. The ring has ties to Mexico (and border security – another plot that’s not fully hatched) and a leader who isn’t as obvious as the FBI might think.

While Neeson offs bad guys in hospitals and parking ramps, an FBI team (led by Guy Pearce) tries to figure out who he is and who he’s serving. The wrinkle? Neeson’s character is starting to lose his memory and has to write notes on his arm to remember.

There’s more than a little tip of a hat to Pearce’s much-better film, “Memento,” and a connect-the-dots plot that looks like many other Neeson ventures. This, though, will be remembered for some of the oddest technical work in years: Listen to the footsteps in most rooms. They’re loud. Look at the “Real Housewives of El Paso” as they drink. Their glasses are huge.

Be ready to cringe when Neeson tries to fix a bullet wound with liquor and fire. Then, watch as he drops bottle after bottle of memory pills. Any investigator with half a clue would trace the prescription.

Still, that doesn’t stop Neeson from befriending a 13-year-old girl, sneaking into old buildings and openly shooting at anyone with a gun. He’s more vulnerable here but not enough to make his version of Charles Bronson anything new.

Because director Martin Campbell likes action, he plans plenty in those parking ramps and lets Neeson head-butt his foes even when it isn’t necessary.

Pearce, meanwhile, is one of those add-ons who brings a little class to a story like this but doesn’t really get a parallel plotline. He’s on the trail of someone but isn’t quite sure who Neeson is working for and why.

Clint Eastwood, easily, would have played a role like this years ago but probably worried about being predictable.

Like an episode of one of those CBS procedurals, “Memory” spills out in due time, offers a little action and makes you wonder why its star is so drawn to films of this nature.

“Memory” could have gone down a number of plot roads but chose the path of least resistance. When Neeson does another film that’s very similar, just block this from your mind.

It isn’t worth the time to Google.

